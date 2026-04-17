Getty Images Sport
'I just laugh!' - Cole Palmer brutally dismisses Man Utd links in interview committing to Chelsea
Palmer shuts down Man Utd talk
The Chelsea talisman has seen his name consistently linked with a move back to the north-west, returning to the region where he rose through the ranks at Manchester City before his 2023 summer switch to Stamford Bridge. However, speaking ahead of a crucial Premier League clash against Manchester United, Palmer was quick to clarify that he has no intention of abandoning the Blues, even with the lure of Old Trafford looming in the background.
“Everyone just talks,” Palmer said in an interview with The Guardian when questioned about the Manchester United rumours. “When I see it I just laugh. Obviously Manchester is my home. All my family are there, but I don’t miss it. Maybe I’ll miss it if I don’t go for three months or something. But then when I get home I think there’s nothing there for me anyway. I’ve got no plans to move from Chelsea. We’ve still got a lot to play for.”
- AFP
Commitment to the Chelsea project
Despite some inconsistency under Liam Rosenior, Palmer remains a firm believer in the club's long-term vision. The 23-year-old, who is under contract until 2033, revealed that frequent discussions with captain Reece James and the club’s hierarchy have reinforced his confidence in the direction of the squad.
“Me and Reece spoke a lot,” Palmer explained. “About things we need, players we need to sign and how things need to be. He wouldn’t sign a new contract if he didn’t know what was going on. Reece won’t sign a six-year contract if he’s not spoken to the owners and the directors. It’s something we’re working on together. We’re on the same page. We want to win now and I think if we add right in the summer we can compete for serious trophies next season.”
Overcoming injury frustrations
Despite a nagging groin injury that disrupted his rhythm, Palmer has managed 27 appearances this season, netting 10 goals and providing 3 assists. His contributions are vital as Chelsea sit in sixth place, just four points adrift of the Champions League spots. “I went to see a specialist and he said 10 to 12 weeks,” Palmer revealed. “I’ve never been injured like this before. I came back in early December [against] Leeds away, I came on for 30 minutes and I couldn’t even sprint... couldn’t even shoot. But I wanted to play so much.”
- Getty Images Sport
Eyes on the World Cup
Now back to full fitness, Palmer is determined to finish the season strongly to secure his place in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the upcoming World Cup. After playing a starring role in the Euro 2024 final, the attacker is desperate to recapture the 'Ice Cold' form that made him the PFA Young Player of the Year.
“I’m all right now,” he insisted. “It’s just about finding rhythm and performing again. Because I performed when I first got here. Last season I scored 14 Premier League goals in 20 games. Then the Club World Cup. It’s not just going to disappear. I’ve not lost all my ability. I’ve been injured. It’s just about focusing on these last few weeks. Get back to myself that I know pretty well. Work hard and hopefully go away with England. When I’m happy I play my best.”