'Little superstar' - Cole Palmer hailed by Chelsea team-mate who is backing England international to shine under increasing pressure of expectation as Blues talisman

Cole Palmer has been labelled as the "little superstar" by a Chelsea teammate who has backed the England international to shine under the increasing pressure of expectation. At just 23 years of age, Palmer has taken on the responsibility of being a central figure in Chelsea’s campaign, and his composure in the spotlight has been a defining trait in his development.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Palmer has been a talismanic figure at Chelsea

Adarabioyo lavished praise on the forward

Will be in action against Benfica in the CWC Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱