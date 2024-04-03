Just reward for Cole Palmer! Chelsea's shining light in miserable season set for bumper pay rise months after signing from Man City

GettyRitabrata BanerjeeJust reward for Cole Palmer! Chelsea's shining light in miserable season set for bumper pay rise months after signing from Man CityCole PalmerChelseaPremier LeagueChelsea star Cole Palmer is set to be rewarded with a pay rise after impressive performance in his maiden season.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChelsea set to reward Palmer with a pay riseCurrently earns £80,000-a-week Has scored 16 times for the Blues this season