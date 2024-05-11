Cole Palmer Chelsea 2023-24Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Is Cole Palmer 'the best in the world'? Chelsea captain Reece James leaves ex-Man City man blushing with awesome praise

ChelseaCole PalmerReece JamesPremier League

Chelsea skipper Reece James heaped praise on his team-mate Cole Palmer as he hailed him as 'one of the best in the world'.

  • James hailed Palmer for his progress as a player
  • England attacker has been Chelsea's top scorer this season
  • Palmer left blushing by the captain's praises
