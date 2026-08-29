Gakpo picks Man City! Liverpool star rejects Tottenham as Etihad move takes shape

According to The Athletic, Manchester City have emerged as the primary destination for Gakpo, with the Liverpool forward expressing a clear desire to join Enzo Maresca's side. The 27-year-old has reportedly decided against a move to Tottenham Hotspur in favour of a switch to the Etihad, as the club looks to reshape its frontline.

Talks are currently underway between all relevant parties to reach an agreement that would see the Dutch international swap Anfield for Manchester. The move comes at a time of transition for City, who have already secured Brazilian talent Allan Elias from Palmeiras for €40 million, whilst sanctioning the departures of forwards Savinho and Omar Marmoush to Tottenham this summer.