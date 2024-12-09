'It's the coach's decision' - Kylian Mbappe points finger at Didier Deschamps over France snub as Real Madrid superstar admits he 'misses' playing for Les Bleus
Kylian Mbappe has broken his silence on being snubbed for France international duty, with the Real Madrid star saying that is “the coach’s decision”.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- World Cup winner now captain of his country
- Left out of back-to-back squads
- Claims to remain committed to France cause