'You're playing for everybody else' - Clyde Best was one of the first Black players to play in England, but his legacy spans across the Atlantic Ocean

His NASL career was nothing short of an unparalleled success. The Rowdies were an excellent side, who won the wonderfully named Soccer Bowl '75 in their inaugural season, besting the Portland Timbers, 2-0 to claim silverware early on (Best scored in the 88th minute to round out a comfortable victory).

But perhaps more important was the representation of things. The United States didn't really know what soccer was at the time. Sure, there were fans on the fringes, and yes, people knew who Pele was. But there wasn't consistent access to the game, and the USMNT were yet to make a splash at a World Cup. Olympic soccer didn't start until 1984, either. It was Best, the NASL - and not much else.

"The fans, you know, it took them a little time to get used to it. I mean, if you look at the way they cheered for you, it was hard, but you know, you got used to it," Best says with a laugh.

Those days were admittedly strange, not least because of the roster of legends that played in the league: Pele, Johan Cruyff, Carlos Alberto, George Best, and Franz Beckenbauer. There were some pretty legendary coaches, too. All of them - outside of Pele - moved in relative anonymity in the country. Yet off the pitch, they became the unlikeliest of friends.

"Playing against that quality, you know, it only helps to enhance your game. So all of us, when we put our boots on, it was business. It was war. After the game, you know, you had a good chat and a good sit down and something to eat," he said.

For Best, that was just part of the adventure. After a while, though, he got the sense that the game was certainly growing.

"We started with about two 300 people in the first couple of games, but once they got used to it, we were packing in like 50,000. And then we played teams like the Cosmos, you couldn't get a ticket," Best said.

And he knew that soccer might just stand a chance once the chants started ringing around Tampa Bay's Stadium. He recalls it well.

"It goes like, 'the Rowdies are here, the Rowdies are there. They kick the ball around. The Rowdies are here, the Rowdies are there, then they fall on the ground.' And it was fantastic when you got 50,000 people in the stadium," he said.

Their rivalry with the Cosmos became the stuff of legend.

"They're coming down from New York to play us, and we wanted to make sure that they don't come and get points. It was a good confrontation between the two of us. At that time, it was Tampa Bay and the New York Cosmos. And the New York Cosmos had the money. They can get who they wanted because people wanted to play with Pele," he said.