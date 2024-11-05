Real Madrid v Al Hilal: Final - FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022Getty Images Sport
Tom Hindle

Teams will be forced to bring their strongest lineups to 2025 Club World Cup, according to FIFA regulations

FIFA Club World CupInter Miami CFReal Madrid

FIFA released 2025 Club World Cup rulebook, including provisions for full strength squads and limited rest

  • FIFA to require strongest squads at Club World Cup
  • Clubs won't be forced to release players for Gold Cup
  • Massive fines threatened for breaching rules
