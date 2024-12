This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

GOAL Club America seal historic three-peat after sealing second leg Liga MX Final victory over Monterrey Monterrey vs CF America CF America Liga MX Monterrey Las Águilas defeated Rayados and achieved history in first team to achieve a three-peat in the Apertura/Clausura era. América defeated Monterrey in the Apertura 2024 final

Richard Sánchez scored the championship goal

Las Águilas achieved the first three-peat in the history of short tournaments Article continues below