This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'Nothing is official' - Club América executive downplays Club World Cup entry amid uncertainty FIFA Club World Cup CF America Liga MX América focused on Liguilla, not Club World Cup speculation, the executive said Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below The CAS is expected to issue a final decision next week surrounding Club León's expulsion

América and LAFC could face off on May 21 or 28

In their last five meetings vs Pachuca, Las Águilas have managed just one victory Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱