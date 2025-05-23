'Toluca came here to defend' - Club America's André Jardine criticizes Los Diablos Rojos' tactics and officiating after first leg 0-0 draw in Liga MX Final

Getty Images SportAlejandro Orellana'Toluca came here to defend' - Club America's André Jardine criticizes Los Diablos Rojos' tactics and officiating after first leg 0-0 draw in Liga MX FinalLiga MXCF America vs TolucaCF AmericaTolucaA. JardineA. MohamedToluca held América to a 0-0 draw in the Clausura 2025 Final first leg.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAmérica only managed two shots on targetIt was the fifth-lowest expected goals (xG) match of the entire Clausura 2025 seasonThe title will be decided Sunday at Nemesio DiezFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱