'There's a specific clause' - Cesc Fabregas admits Como could lose star player to Real Madrid but stresses exit is 'impossible for us to think about'
Cesc Fabregas has admitted that a special clause could allow Real Madrid to sign Nico Paz, but has denied the club want to consider selling him.
- Paz thriving since joining Como from Real Madrid
- Has three goals and assists to his name in Serie A
- Fabregas won't sell despite his 'specific clause'