There's a really good social media account that got big a few years ago called "When Playing It Out of the Back Goes Wrong." It takes clips from all over the footballing world of teams trying to play possession soccer from their own goalkeeper, and, in various ways, messing it up. There are penalties, red cards, and, most often, embarrassing goals conceded.

It's a great laugh. And it also plays on something that has gripped the soccer universe for years: the obsession with playing the ball out from the back. It was viewed as this scandalous sort of thing when Pep Guardiola brought it back with Barcelona in 2009. We were told that you simply cannot play football that way. He rubbished that notion singlehandedly, and within a decade, everyone was doing it. The result is a sea change in soccer in which defenders have to be able to pass, and goalkeepers must be able to shuffle the ball around like midfielders. By now, everyone has embraced it.

Yet there comes a point where things have to change. Possession soccer is wonderful to watch. It's gutsy, brave, and bold. It can yield wonderful results. But it's also immensely risky. And when it's figured out, you often end up on funny social media accounts.

And so we come to San Diego FC, a wonderful soccer team with an unfortunate habit of getting clipped up. They conceded a true howler on Saturday, with goalkeeper Duran Feree passing the ball to the feet of Diego Luna six yards from goal. Luna tapped home. San Diego went on to lose 4-2.









It was a moment emblematic of a morbid run for Mikey Varas' side. Once the darlings of the Western Conference, they are winless in six and playing some seriously concerning football. With a disgruntled superstar languishing away from the pitch and a playing style that is stuttering, things aren't looking so sunny in San Diego.