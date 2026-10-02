Former PSG boss Christophe Galtier reveals his surprising 2026 Ballon d'Or winners

Former PSG manager Galtier believes the 2026 Ballon d'Or should be awarded to a player currently plying their trade in the French capital. The prestigious award will be handed out soon, and the debate over the rightful winner is intensifying.

Galtier, who managed the club during the 2022-23 season, has confidently nominated a trio of current Les Parisiens stars for the top prize. The 60-year-old manager is desperate to see the individual accolade return to France. He specifically singled out Ruiz, Dembele and Kvaratskhelia as the most deserving candidates based on their performances over the past year.