Christian Pulisic is no longer seen as the USMNT's golden boy after disappointing World Cup, and how he handles that will ultimately define his legacy

There was a certain inevitability to the moment when Christian Pulisic hobbled off the field. In that moment, the game was surely over. Belgium were up 3-1 and, after a brief period of momentum, the U.S. Men's National Team really had no way back. Their World Cup exit was all but confirmed.

That wasn't the only inevitable thing, though. The moment Pulisic sat on the bench, head in hands and clearly full of physical and mental anguish, the USMNT's biggest star saw his legacy change. Things would never be the same for Pulisic, and the conversation would never be what it once was. For years, every narrative surrounding Pulisic centered on hope. The moment he hobbled off the field, the end of that particular conversation was, again, inevitable.

In the hours after the USMNT's loss to Belgium, Pulisic bore the brunt of the frustration. He's soft, talking heads said, both mentally and physically. Others spoke of disappointment about his performances and his response to them. And then there were the voices that had never spoken on Pulisic before that were now cleared to speak on his entire career, solely based on one bad, bad, bad night.

The harsh truth is that, in the grand scheme of things, it almost doesn’t matter whether they are right. Perception is reality, and Pulisic’s has shifted dramatically. He is no longer just the symbol of hope, the face of a new era, or the LeBron James of soccer. He is now open to a level of criticism and scrutiny he has never faced before. Fair or not, many on the outside now see him in a much harsher light: as a disappointment.

Rightly or wrongly, this next phase of his career will be defined by how he responds to these new perceptions and how he handles the shift from USMNT golden boy to something much more complicated. Pulisic has always been a difficult player to fully define, so, quite fittingly, discussions about his place in the sport are now just as complicated.

It does require nuance that, generally, those discussions haven't had. It's an emotional time for both Pulisic and everyone who follows him, and those emotions have taken over in the days following the USMNT's World Cup exit.