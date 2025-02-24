'Really tough week' - Christian Pulisic forced to apologise as first penalty miss of USMNT star's career proves costly in AC Milan defeat to Torino - days after shock Champions League exit
Christian Pulisic has apologised to AC Milan fans after the first penalty miss of his career, with the USMNT star enduring a “really tough week”.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- American fluffed his lines from the penalty spot
- Serie A defeat on the back of European exit
- Rossoneri eager to end season on positive note