Christian Pulisic and Adrien Rabiot returns delayed as AC Milan refuse to risk injured duo after USMNT agree not to call up ex-Chelsea star

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan have also reached an agreement with the United States national team and coach Mauricio Pochettino to exclude Pulisic from the national team’s two friendlies during the November international break. Similarly, the club are in talks with France coach Didier Deschamps to ensure Rabiot is not called up for France’s upcoming World Cup qualifying matches.

The Milan duo of Pulisic and Rabiot have completed their respective recovery programme but will not feature in the upcoming clash against Roma, with the club opting to rest them as a precautionary measure to prevent any recurrence of injury. Both players are expected to be named on the bench when the Rossoneri travel to face Parma on November 8, as the additional week of preparation is seen as crucial for building match fitness and avoiding rebound injuries.

Pulisic sustained a hamstring injury during the USMNT’s friendly against Australia last month, a decision that reportedly angered Milan officials, as Pochettino fielded the winger despite concerns over a minor knock. Meanwhile, Rabiot suffered a soleus muscle tear in his left calf while representing France in their qualifier against Azerbaijan.