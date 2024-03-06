Chloe Kelly Man City 2023-24Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

'Chlo Chlo pops!' - Lionesses star Chloe Kelly shows off specially-made Kellogg's cereal at Man City training

Chloe KellyManchester CityEnglandWSLWomen's football

England and Manchester City star Chloe Kelly posed with specially-made Kellogg's cereal 'Chlo Chlo Pops'.

  • Kelly posed with specially-made Kellogg's cereal
  • Recently attended the BRIT Awards
  • Has scored eight times for Manchester City this season

