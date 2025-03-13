Chip in the ball? UEFA explains controversial Julian Alvarez penalty call after VAR input in Atletico’s Champions League shootout defeat to Real Madrid
UEFA has explained that Julian Alvarez’s controversial penalty for Atletico versus Real Madrid was disallowed purely by VAR, not a chip in the ball.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Argentine's spot-kick chalked off on review
- Deemed to have touched the ball twice
- Real ultimately prevailed to reach quarter-finals