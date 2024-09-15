Back home but children ban? Kyle Walker rumours addressed as Man City defender returns to family dwelling amid reports of being prevented from seeing kids fathered with ex-mistress Lauryn Goodman
Kyle Walker is back in the home he shares with wife Annie Kilner, but has reportedly been banned from seeing the children he has with Lauryn Goodman.
- Walker back living with Kilner
- Fathered two children with Goodman
- Unable to see them