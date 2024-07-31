Chido Obi-Martin agrees Man Utd deal as ex-Arsenal wonderkid turns down more money in favour of Old Trafford switch

Getty ImagesSoham MukherjeeChido Obi-Martin agrees Man Utd deal as ex-Arsenal wonderkid turns down more money in favour of Old Trafford switchManchester UnitedPremier LeagueTransfersArsenalChido Obi-Martin has reportedly accepted an offer from Manchester United after turning down "higher bids" in favour of an Old Trafford switch.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowObi-Martin confirmed his Arsenal exit on MondayHas accepted a proposal from Man UtdTurned down better financial offers from GermanyArticle continues below