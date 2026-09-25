'I must have watched it several times' - Chema Andres can't stop replaying stunning first Brighton goal in 3-0 Arsenal win

Speaking to MARCA, the defensive midfielder outlined how quickly he has adapted to the rigorous demands of English football inside his first month on the south coast. Reflecting on a whirlwind start that has already yielded a debut, a goal, and an assist, Chema explained: "Well, as you say, very quickly, but with great enthusiasm, very happy, and thank God, so far everything is going well. I've been here for three weeks."

Comparing the distinct styles between the Premier League and the German top flight, he noted: "They are two very competitive leagues, but at the end of the day, the Premier League is the top league in the world. The tempo is dynamic, fluid, with few stoppages; the referees let the game flow, and I believe the physical level is higher. It feels great to score in both, but yes, scoring in the Premier League is genuinely thrilling."