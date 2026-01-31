Chelsea wonderkid wanted on loan by Everton before January window closes after Jack Grealish suffers season-ending injury

According to football reporter Fabrizio Romano, Everton have reportedly tabled an offer to sign George on loan for the remainder of the season, with the option to make the move permanent in the summer.

The report claims Everton are currently leading the race to sign the 19-year-old, who is also believed to be attracting interest from a host of other clubs, though no rival suitors have been mentioned.

George, who came through Chelsea’s youth system in 2024, was close to joining west London rivals Fulham in a permanent deal last September, only for the transfer to collapse in the final hours on deadline day.

Following his introduction into the Chelsea first team under then manager Enzo Maresca last season, George made 26 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring three goals.

However, George has only featured 11 times in the current campaign, though he has still managed to find the back of the net on three occasions, including his maiden goal in the Champions League against Ajax in October.