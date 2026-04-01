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Chelsea women's player ratings vs Arsenal: Alyssa Thompson shooting boots go missing despite electric display as Blues come up short AGAIN in Champions League

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Chelsea were knocked out of the Women’s Champions League on Wednesday after failing to overturn a 3-1 aggregate deficit to Arsenal, winning 1-0 in the second leg of their quarter-final. The Blues gave themselves too much to do after their defeat at the Emirates Stadium last week and their wastefulness in front of goal is to blame for another failed European campaign.

Sonia Bompastor’s side made a fast start in order to haul themselves back into the tie. Erin Cuthbert’s perfect ping to Ellie Carpenter on the wing saw the right-back cross for Sjoeke Nusken, but her effort trickled narrowly wide inside seven minutes. Alyssa Thompson also went close twice on later in the first half, flashing a shot wide after a bit of pinball on the edge of the box and then lashing an effort over after coming in from the left.

After the break, Sam Kerr forced Daphne van Domselaar into the first of many stretching saves after Nusken opened Arsenal up with a defence-splitting pass right through the middle of the pitch.

With around 10 minutes to go, Arsenal thought they had iced the tie for good when Stina Blackstenius crashed in a header, but her goal was chalked off by a VAR check for offside. Chelsea immediately went down the other end and nearly scored when Nusken glanced a header inches wide, before Lauren James saw a strike pushed away by Van Domselaar and Veerle Buurman somehow couldn’t convert the rebound from close range.

Van Domselaar then added another incredible stop to her highlight reel with a fingertip save to touch Nusken’s bullet header onto the post, but Nusken eventually broke the Arsenal resistance 90 seconds from time with a low drive from Kerr’s cutback. That proved to be too little and too late, however, as Bompastor picked up a red card in the dying seconds for dissent and the Blues were eliminated.

GOAL rates Chelsea’s players from a thrilling night at Stamford Bridge…

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    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Hannah Hampton (6/10):

    Made some pretty routine saves without having to pull off anything too outrageous, such was Arsenal’s lack of need to attack. 

    Ellie Carpenter (7/10):

    Burst forward down the right wing every chance she could to create overloads. Most of Chelsea’s best attacking moves involved the Australian. 

    Lucy Bronze (7/10):

    Started at centre-back and looked primed for the big occasion, winning plenty of tackles quickly and building play calmly. 

    Kadeisha Buchanan (6/10):

    Did well to stifle Russo and Blackstenius before coming off for Charles.

    Veerle Buurman (6/10): 

    Hardly troubled in defence and threw herself into the mix late on as Chelsea chased a goal, missing a gilt-edged chance after the ball fell to her at the back post.

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    Midfield

    Keira Walsh (6/10):

    Had a better second leg having been bypassed by Arsenal so easily in the first. Taken off for Kaptein late on.

    Erin Cuthbert (6/10):

    Bundled about the pitch full of energy once more. Subbed for fresher legs in Baltimore.

    Sjoeke Nusken (8/10):

    Absolutely everywhere. The creator of Chelsea’s most clear-cut opportunities and was unlucky not to have an assist to her name, though at least got on the scoresheet at the very last.

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    Attack

    Lauren James (6/10):

    ook up a free role after starting on the right wing. A joy to watch, but was largely ineffective here.

    Sam Kerr (6/10):

    Still lacking rhythm having only recently returned to the Chelsea fold. Had one effort of note at the start of the second half but it was well saved by Van Domselaar. Grabbed the assist for Nusken in added time.

    Alyssa Thompson (6/10):

    Played excellently across the 180 minutes of this tie, particularly in the first half of this second leg, taking up the chance to run at the Arsenal defence again and again. However, she couldn’t find the net with the chances she carved out for herself.

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  • Chelsea FC v Arsenal FC - UEFA Women's Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-finals Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Sandy Baltimore (6/10):

    Replaced Cuthbert in an attacking change that only started to pay dividends in the final knockings.

    Niamh Charles (6/10):

    A useful extra body in attack after replacing Buchanan.

    Wieke Kaptein (N/A):

    A late sub in place of Walsh.

    Sonia Bompastor (6/10):

    Chelsea were undone by a lack of clinical finishing, despite two decent performances over the tie. Lost her head complaining about a foul not called on Thompson at 1-0 and was sent off.

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