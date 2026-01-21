Chelsea reach another final! Blues to defend their Women's League Cup crown after knocking WSL leaders Man City out in thrilling semi-final

Both sides enjoyed spells of sustained possession in a cagey opening twenty minutes that saw few meaningful attempts at goal.

The game was almost sparked into life by a rare Hannah Hampton mistake. Erin Cuthbert's effort was blocked by the Sky Blue defence, sparking a counter attack that saw Khadija Shaw bearing down on the Chelsea goal from a Lauren Hemp through ball. The Lionesses stopper rushed out of her box, allowing the Jamaican to round her effortlessly, but the WSL's top scorer could not convert, missing an open goal under pressure from Sandy Baltimore's crucial challenge.

The French winger was crucial in the breakthrough. Her wicked in-swinging cross left City keeper Ayaka Yamashita and her defenders rooted to the spot, allowing Weike Kaptein to nod home the opener in the 41st minute. The hosts should have gone in level, however, as once again Hampton left her area to deal with the threat of Shaw running in behind her back four. The ensuing rebound came to Vivianne Miedema, whose effort clipped the post.

City's frustrations continued after the break as they struck the woodwork moments after the resumption of play. This time, right-back Kerstin Casparij's first-time struck slammed into the frame of the Blues' goal, with a helpless Hampton rooted to the spot.

The Sky Blues dominated the opening 15 minutes of the second half, repeatedly calling Hampton into action. She was up to the task on each occasion, producing a brilliant sprawling stop to deny Miedema on the hour mark.

With her side losing control of the game, Sonia Bompastor opted to bring on Lauren James for Sam Kerr shortly after. Her switch almost paid immediate dividends, with the attacking midfielder drawing a smart stop out of Yamashita at her front post with a fizzing effort. That proved to be a momentary respite, as Hampton was again called into action to tip Yui Hasegawa's volley over the bar.

Rather than sit back on their lead, the Blues pushed forwards after a length spell under the pump. Baltimore's curling effort was denied by another Yamashita stop. That left spaces at the back however. Casparij really should have done better, as Miedema slid the right back into a shooting position after an excellent team move. However, the Netherlands international blazed her effort well over the bar.

In the dying moments, City almost snatched an equaliser. Lauren Hemp could not find a solid contact on Miedema's near post cross. Had the Lionesses winger found a touch it would almost certainly have evaded Hampton in the Chelsea goal. It was one of many wasted sights at goal for the WSL leaders, who will view this as a missed opportunity to play for silverware. This semi-final success brings Chelsea to their seventh-straight League Cup final.