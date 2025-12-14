Chelsea women's player ratings vs Brighton: Sandy Baltimore, take a bow! Superb strike helps fire Blues to vital WSL win as Keira Walsh's class shines through

This game didn't start in the convincing manner with which it finished. Having accumulated their lowest points tally by this stage of a season since the 2018-19 campaign - coincidentally the last season in which they didn't win the WSL - Chelsea looked like a team that has struggled so far this term. However, chances started to come towards the end of the first half, and after Baltimore and then Alyssa Thompson had both forced Sophie Baggaley into a couple of fantastic saves, the former was able to beat her with an outstanding strike into the top corner - and with her weaker foot, no less.

Two half time substitutions then helped Chelsea build on that lead. Bompastor introduced Wieke Kaptein and Sam Kerr at the break and both made a valuable impact, helping to take the Blues' attacking threat up another notch. Indeed, it was the presence of both players that forced Caitlin Hayes to head into the back of her own net shortly after half time, with the Brighton defender needing to intervene to try and prevent what was already a certain goal.

Called up by Sarina Wiegman for England's final two camps of the year, Baggaley continued to pull out impressive saves to keep Brighton in the game for as long as possible, denying Ellie Carpenter, Kaptein and Kerr, twice, but she would be beaten again before the final whistle, with Kerr able to turn provider for Thompson to clinically convert for 3-0 in the latter stages. No team has ever overturned a six-point gap at the halfway point of a WSL title race, underlining the task awaiting Chelsea in the new year. But the winners of the last six crowns will be up for the fight, with Sunday a reminder of what they can do when they get into their groove.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Broadfield Stadium...