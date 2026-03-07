Chelsea urged to make surprise transfer move by Blues legend amid persistent doubts over Robert Sanchez

Speaking to Paddy Power, Cole believes Chelsea must sign an elite goalkeeper to compete for the title with the likes of Liverpool, City and Arsenal. "It’s hard with Robert Sanchez because he’s performed well at times," Cole noted. "He came out of the starting line-up to [Filip] Jorgensen the other day. So it doesn’t look like Liam Rosenior has settled on a number one as much as he says he 'doesn’t have a number one'. That’s just how he operates.

The former England international then suggested that the Blues should try to sign Trafford, who is struggling to compete with Gianluigi Donnarumma at the Etihad Stadium. He added: "When a goalkeeper like James Trafford becomes available, then Chelsea may have to strike. He is improving is Sanchez, but I still think there’s another level. Is it going to be there in time for Chelsea to kick on and be challenging for the Champions League and competing with the Arsenal and Man City’s of the world? Liverpool have got Allison, Man City have got Donnarumma and Arsenal have got David Raya. That’s the level of goalkeeper Chelsea need. Sanchez can get there, but can he get there quick enough?"