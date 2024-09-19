Estevao Willian Palmeiras 2024Getty
Harry Sherlock

Chelsea make loan decision on Brazilian wonderkid Estevao 'Messinho' Willian ahead of summer arrival from Palmeiras

ChelseaPremier LeagueTransfersSerie APalmeiras

Chelsea have decided not to loan out Estevao Willian when he joins the club from Palmeiras next summer.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Estevao Willian joins Chelsea next summer
  • Palmeiras star signed for £56m ($74m)
  • Teenager set for game time in 2025/26
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below