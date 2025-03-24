'More drama' - Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly speaks out on talk of dramatic potential Blues sale and reveals potential rift with Behdad Eghbali and Clearlake Capital over stadium plans
Todd Boehly has opened up on whether he is planning to sell his stake in Chelsea amid rumours of a rift with Behdad Eghbali and Clearlake Capital.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Boehly opened up on parting ways with Chelsea
- Revealed plans for building a new stadium
- Chelsea next face Spurs on April 3