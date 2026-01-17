Chelsea ready to sign THREE new players in January as transfer targets emerge to strengthen key position

According to a report from The Telegraph, Chelsea are looking to give Rosenior the extra tools he needs to reshape the side in his image. It's claimed the west Londoners are prioritising adding a new central defender to their ranks - something which they intended to do under previous boss Maresca, with the club losing out to Real Madrid when attempting to sign Dean Huijsen last summer.

The six-time league champions are keen to land a new centre-back due to the long-term injury sustained by Levi Colwill in pre-season, while Wesley Fofana continues to battle fitness issues having previously suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury - as well as a broken leg - during his career.

Chelsea are also believed to be monitoring targets in midfield and in attack ahead of the summer transfer window, though co-owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital are ready to pounce if the right opportunities present themselves in the winter market.