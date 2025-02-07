'Breach of trust' - Chelsea Supporters' Trust slam Todd Boehly over ownership of 'unauthorised' resale site which flogs Premier League match tickets for 'significantly inflated prices'
Chelsea Supporters' Trust are enraged over Todd Boehly's financial ties to a ticketing platform selling match tickets at highly inflated prices.
- Boehly is a stakeholder at Vivid Seats
- UK law prohibits the unauthorised resale of tickets
- CST demands Boehly to address the growing concerns