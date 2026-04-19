AFP
Chelsea and Strasbourg fans unite in Stamford Bridge protest against BlueCo ownership
Joint march targets BlueCo leadership
Stamford Bridge became the site of a unique cross-border protest on Saturday as hundreds of Chelsea fans marched alongside their counterparts from RC Strasbourg. The demonstration, which began at the Wolfpack Inn and moved toward the stadium, was fueled by growing resentment toward BlueCo, the investment group led by Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali that controls both clubs.
The protest was marked by blue smoke, flares, and banners expressing frustration at the club's current direction. Fans from France specifically travelled to London to voice their anger, with many feeling that Strasbourg has been relegated to a "B team" or "feeder club" role since the BlueCo takeover.
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Stinging criticism of the BlueCo project
David Cook, the organiser of the march, did not hold back in his assessment of the current regime. “The protest march alongside fans of RC Strasbourg is promoting a single, unified message: Blueco out. In the four seasons Blueco have been in charge of this once great club, we have seen an erosion of the mentality and values that made it successful at the elite level. This is not about entitlement; this is about standards. Blueco have continuously proven themselves to be unworthy custodians of the club through terrible mismanagement that has made our future as a club look very precarious,” he stated, per Mirror.
Cook further explained that the goal is to alert Clearklake Capital investors to the dissatisfaction on the ground. “Our aim is for our protest action to generate media coverage which will be recognised by Clearlake’s investors and highlight how this so called project is failing both on and off the pitch. Strasbourg share our ownership issue and are battling to recoup their identity as a football club. We believe this could be a seismic moment in the history of football, with fans from two different countries marching together in an attempt to bring about change,” Cook added.
Stuttering form further fuels Stamford Bridge fury
The anger from the pre-match march quickly filtered into the stadium as Chelsea’s on-field struggles continued. During a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Manchester United, fans were heard chanting "we want our Chelsea back" in a clear signal of the disconnect between the stands and the boardroom. The loss was a historic low, representing the first time since 1912 that the club has lost four consecutive league games without finding the back of the net.
Head coach Liam Rosenior, who was controversially moved from Strasbourg to Chelsea earlier this season to replace Enzo Maresca, now finds himself under immense pressure. The January movement of personnel between the two BlueCo clubs was a primary catalyst for the French ultras joining the protest. Despite the unrest, the club's hierarchy has reportedly backed Rosenior for the long term, though supporters are increasingly calling for more immediate stability and success.
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High stakes for the BlueCo vision
The financial ramifications of Chelsea’s current form could be devastating for the BlueCo model. With Champions League qualification appearing increasingly unlikely, the club faces a significant loss in revenue, which complicates an already scrutinized financial position. Behdad Eghbali recently acknowledged the need for experience to help the squad’s consistency, but many fans believe the damage done by the revolving door of managers and focus on youth has already set the club back years.
As the "BlueCo Out" message grows louder, the owners face a defining period. With an FA Cup semi-final against Leeds United on the horizon, the atmosphere surrounding the club remains a tinderbox of frustration and demand for change.