Chelsea star to be offered World Cup lifeline by Thomas Tuchel as England boss plans talks with £30m man

Delap looked bright in his opening Chelsea appearances as he scored one and assisted another in the Blues' successful Club World Cup campaign. However, the young forward has largely struggled to transfer his Ipswich form to the west London side. Delap has failed to directly contribute to a goal in his opening four Premier League outings for Enzo Maresca's side.

The summer signing did miss two months of the season after suffering a hamstring injury in a 2-0 home win over Fulham back in August, which has prevented the ex-Tractor Boys frontman from building up some form. However, Delap's return to action was marred by a second-half red card in a 4-3 League Cup win at Wolves last month, while he was unable to leave a lasting impression in the 2-2 Champions League draw with Qarabag and the subsequent 3-0 win over Wolves prior to the international break.

Joao Pedro, who joined from Brighton over the summer, has also caught the eye upfront for the Blues and has scored more goals and provided more assists than any other Chelsea player in the Premier League this season. The Brazilian's impact has magnified Delap's struggles as the former Manchester City youth player looks to justify the club's decision to secure his services.