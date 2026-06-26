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Chelsea star 'not surprised at all' after being labelled World Cup's most handsome star
The most handsome man in the tournament
Portugal star Pedro Neto took a break from the intense tactical talk during a press conference in Florida to address his burgeoning reputation as a global heartthrob. After being introduced by Portugal’s press officer as "the most handsome player of the 2026 World Cup," the Chelsea attacker responded with a mixture of wit and confidence that left the gathered media in stitches.
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'Not surprised at all!'
Showing he has plenty of self-assurance to match his talent on the wing, Neto quipped that the title was hardly a shock to him or his teammates. "I think I'm not surprised at all! It's something completely normal. It wasn't even a topic in the dressing room because the group unanimously agreed that I'm the most handsome," he joked, fully embracing his new status as the tournament's leading face.
While the mood was light regarding his looks, Neto turned serious when discussing the impact of Cristiano Ronaldo. Following the veteran's brace in a dominant 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan, Neto revealed how the squad feeds off the captain's relentless pursuit of goals. The winger insisted that seeing the Al-Nassr frontman in peak form provides a massive boost to the rest of the dressing room.
"It was obvious that the group was happy for him, especially because we know that he lives for goals, he is obsessed with it. We like to see the best doing what he loves most," Neto explained. "Playing with the pressure of helping him score in the World Cup is an extra motivation. We really want to help him achieve this goal, especially for everything he has already given to Portugal."
Maintaining the winning mentality
Portugal currently sit second in Group K, two points behind leaders Colombia, meaning their final group stage fixture will be a winner-takes-all clash for top spot. Despite the potential for easier matchups depending on their final placing, Neto insists that Roberto Martinez’s side are not looking to do any mathematical gymnastics to avoid certain opponents in the knockout rounds. "To be honest, sometimes we look at the scenarios if we finish second or third, but the most important thing is to maintain our mentality," the Chelsea man noted. "We want to be the best and we are going to face Colombia to win and finish in first place."
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Eyes on the Colombia showdown
The clash with Colombia represents a significant step up in quality following their dismantling of Uzbekistan. With the South American side also in fine form, the battle for supremacy in the group will be one of the highlights of the final round of fixtures. For Neto, it is an opportunity to prove that he is more than just a media darling and that he can deliver on the world's biggest stage when the stakes are at their highest.
The match will take place on Saturday, kicking off simultaneously with the other group fixture between DR Congo and Uzbekistan. As Portugal look to secure their path through the tournament, they will rely on the blend of Ronaldo's clinical finishing and the creative spark provided by players like Neto. Whether he remains the "most handsome" player by the final remains to be seen, but a win against Colombia would certainly look good on his resume.
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