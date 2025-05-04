Chelsea star Cole Palmer bites back at 'idiots' who criticised him in X-rated rant after snapping 18-game scoreless streak in win over Liverpool
Chelsea star Cole Palmer hit back at the "idiots" who criticised him in an X-rated rant after snapping an 18-game scoreless streak against Liverpool.
- Palmer ends goal drought in Liverpool win
- Found the net for the first time since January 14
- Slammed his social media critics after the match