Chelsea board considering SHOCK name to replace Enzo Maresca despite 41-year-old Englishman having never managed in Premier League before

It is also reported that there is “belief within BlueCo that they already have a manager in-house that they believe could be ready to step up”. That man is Rosenior, who is currently calling the shots at Chelsea’s sister club Strasbourg.

The ex-Derby and Hull City boss has impressed in France and boasts a mindset that will appeal to many on and off the pitch in west London. Rosenior has previously told the Premier League’s official website: “What I believe in is to take risks, to play from the back, to try and dominate possession, to express yourself with the ball, and to be able to make mistakes. We've made a few mistakes here that have led to goals but I know the players will improve from those errors.

“That's the reason the guys were interested in me coming here, so it's great that they support what I do, and are aligned with what I believe in. It gives me the confidence to go and put my ideas into practice.”

He added on becoming a boss: “Management gives you sleepless nights but with experience I am learning to accept I can’t always control whether we win or lose. That’s why I focus on the process, trying to enjoy everything we do along the way, without looking too far ahead or making big targets.

“The mental, physical and emotional demands of being a manager are so different. Win or lose, you have to be the person at the end of a game who stands in front of the group, providing them with the right energy, and the right messaging. And to do that properly, I am learning that you must rest and recover at the right times.

“I'm addicted to football, so that isn't easy to do, but managing myself better is something I continually work at.”