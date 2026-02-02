AFP
Chelsea's centre-back merry-go-round! Blues set to recall Mamadou Sarr from sister club Strasbourg loan as Aaron Anselmino heads in opposite direction
Blues trigger recall for 'top talent' Sarr
Chelsea have made a decisive move to bring Sarr back to Stamford Bridge, cutting short his loan spell in Alsace. According to Fabrizio Romano, the decision has been made by the Chelsea hierarchy who now view the young centre-back as a "top talent" ready to be integrated more closely into the club's long-term vision.
Sarr had been developing his game in Ligue 1 with Strasbourg, a club owned by the same BlueCo consortium that controls Chelsea. However, the Blues' sporting directors have seemingly seen enough progress to warrant his immediate return to London. Romano reports that Sarr is considered a "key part of the project," suggesting that his recall is not merely for squad depth, but potentially to begin his assimilation into the first-team picture or to safeguard his development under the direct supervision of the Chelsea coaching staff.
The move highlights the fluidity of the relationship between the two clubs, allowing Chelsea to react instantly to the developmental curves of their assets. With Sarr's return described as "imminent," he is expected to report to Cobham shortly to begin the next phase of his career in England.
- Getty Images Sport
Anselmino diverted to France after Dortmund stint ends
To balance the defensive numbers between the two partner clubs, Chelsea have sanctioned the departure of Anselmino to Strasbourg. The Argentinian defender, who has been on the books at Stamford Bridge while navigating the loan system, was recently brought back to the club after an underwhelming loan spell at Borussia Dortmund. It had been reported he could be sent back to the German side for the remainder of the season, but that option was blocked due to comments made by the Bundesliga club.
Instead, Chelsea have identified Strasbourg as the "best solution" for the next stage of Anselmino's career. The French side, currently seventh in the Ligue 1 table, offers a competitive environment for the South American to adapt to European football without the immediate pressure of the Premier League spotlight.
Romano confirms that a deal is in place for a straight loan until the end of the season. For Anselmino, this move represents a chance to secure regular minutes in a top-five European league, filling the void left by Sarr's departure and ensuring that Strasbourg's defensive options remain stocked for the remainder of the campaign.
Fofana joins to solve striker crisis
The traffic between London and Strasbourg is not limited to defenders, as striker Datro Fofana is also packing his bags for France. In a separate deal confirmed by Romano, the Ivorian forward will join Strasbourg on loan immediately, with all documents already approved and signed.
Fofana’s move comes in response to a specific injury crisis at the French club. With key striker Emanuel Emegha facing a spell on the sidelines, Strasbourg needed urgent reinforcements to lead the line. Fofana, who has found minutes hard to come by at Chelsea, was the logical candidate to step into the breach.
Despite attracting interest from La Liga side Mallorca and another unnamed French club, Fofana will join the sister club. The move allows him to stay within the BlueCo ecosystem while providing crucial cover for Emegha over the coming weeks. It is a marriage of convenience that suits all parties: Fofana gets game time, Strasbourg gets a proven forward, and Chelsea ensures their asset is playing at a high level.
- Getty Images Sport
The multi-club model in full effect
This flurry of activity underscores the strategic utility of the multi-club ownership model adopted by Chelsea’s owners. The ability to seamlessly move players like Sarr, Anselmino and Fofana between Stamford Bridge and the Stade de la Meinau gives the Blues a distinct advantage in the transfer market.
While critics often point to the potential for hoarding talent, Chelsea would argue this "merry-go-round" ensures that every player is in the optimal environment for their current developmental needs. Sarr is brought closer to the first team, while Anselmino and Fofana are placed in a competitive league where the ownership can monitor their data and physical metrics remotely.
As the window closes, this triple transaction serves as a clear statement of intent regarding how Chelsea plans to utilise Strasbourg: not just as a finishing school, but as a dynamic partner to solve squad issues in real-time.
