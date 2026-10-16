Blow for Chelsea! Reece James injury nightmare continues as Blues captain undergoes surgery after fresh knee blow

Chelsea released an official statement to clarify their captain's condition, noting the necessity of the operation following initial evaluations. The club detailed the exact steps taken once the defender reported the issue.

"Captain Reece James has undergone successful minor knee surgery," the statement read. "The 26-year-old was absent from Saturday’s 5-1 victory over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge while medical assessments took place following the injury suffered in training. Those assessments confirmed surgery would be the required course of action."

The Blues reiterated their commitment to aiding his comeback, adding: "Reece has already begun his road to recovery and will be supported by the club's medical department at Cobham during this rehabilitation phase. Everyone at Chelsea wishes Reece a speedy recovery and will support him on his road to return."



