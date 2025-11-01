Chelsea Tottenham GFXGOAL
Chelsea player ratings vs Tottenham: Moises Caicedo delivers a midfield masterclass while Joao Pedro ends goal drought to settle derby in Blues' favour

Chelsea climbed back into the Premier League's top four with a deserved 1-0 win away at Tottenham on Saturday. The Blues were head and shoulders above their London rivals, and though Joao Pedro scored the game's only goal, the disparity between the two teams was clear for all to see, with Spurs registering just three shots in total and one on target.

A stop-start opening half-hour, largely due to injuries, saw Chelsea fall into the game's first chance. Pedro Porro's sloppy clearance hit Alejandro Garnacho and rolled fortuitously into Pedro's path, only for the Brazilian to be thwarted by Guglielmo Vicario when one-on-one with the Tottenham goalkeeper.

But Chelsea's No.20 didn't make the same mistake twice and the Blues went ahead moments later. Micky van de Ven was robbed of possession by Moises Caicedo deep inside his own half, and the Ecuadorian squared for Pedro to roll into the net.

Chelsea battled their way through an attritional second half and should have doubled their advantage in added time when Jamie Gittens skied an effort, before Pedro was again denied by Vicario. Nevertheless, that mattered little as Spurs were unable to muster a single meaningful chance and Enzo Maresca's men secured the three points.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Robert Sanchez (7/10):

    Chelsea needed their goalkeeper to command his box well to nullify Tottenham's strength on set-pieces, and the Spaniard came up with several claims to end Spurs attacks.

    Malo Gusto (6/10):

    Has started in central midfield of late but reverted to his usual right-back slot here. Played fairly well until being replaced by Lavia.

    Wesley Fofana (6/10):

    Brought in for just his second Premier League start of the season. Barely tested, particularly from open play, such was Chelsea's proficiency in keeping the game in Spurs' half. Taken off late on for Tosin.

    Trevoh Chalobah (6/10):

    Likewise may have been surprised at how little he had on his plate.

    Marc Cucurella (8/10):

    Effectively took both Porro and Kudus out of the game with his relentless energy, muzzling both completely.

    Midfield

    Reece James (8/10):

    Shifted into midfield again having started in his usual right-back position against Sunderland last week. Provided the perfect foil for Caicedo to go and press more aggressively high in the Spurs half.

    Moises Caicedo (9/10):

    Absolutely everywhere. Won the ball back twice before assisting Pedro in the first half. Some have been hesitant to put him in the same bracket as legends Claude Makelele and N'Golo Kante, but this was a performance either of those greats would have been proud off. Incredible.

    Enzo Fernandez (7/10):

    Able to float into little pockets between midfield and attack given the protection alongside him. Perhaps a little fortunate he didn't see red for a high challenge on Palhinha.

    Attack

    Pedro Neto (6/10):

    Put in one hell of a shift to ensure Tottenham barely had a moment of rest in their own half. Subbed for Estevao.

    Joao Pedro (8/10):

    The Brazilian summer signing badly needed a game like this. After going 10 matches without a goal for club and country, he came up with the goods here and really ought to have had at least one more too. 

    Alejandro Garnacho (6/10):

    Afforded plenty of space down the left flank though rarely turned this advantage into chances. Taken off for Gittens.

    Subs & Manager

    Jamie Gittens (5/10):

    Brought on for Garnacho. Somehow missed a huge chance with the goal gaping in added time.

    Romeo Lavia (6/10):

    Put into midfield in place of Gusto, with James reverting to right-back.

    Estevao Willian (N/A):

    On for Neto but didn't have much time to make an impact.

    Tosin Adarabioyo (N/A):

    Subbed on for Fofana to see the game out.

    Enzo Maresca (9/10):

    Chelsea were miles ahead of Tottenham, with the Blues head coach getting his approach spot on.

