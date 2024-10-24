Chelsea player ratings vs Panathinaikos: Mykhailo Mudryk, there you are! Ukraine winger finally arrives with superb display as Blues cruise to Europa Conference League victory after Joao Felix brace

The Blues were comfortable winners in Greece thanks to an inspired display from Mudryk, a player who has flattered to deceive previously.

In the first half, Chelsea opened the scoring after 22 minutes, as Joao Felix finished Mudryk's clever cut-back. The Ukraine winger then scored a goal of his own, heading home Pedro Neto's superb delivery shortly after the restart.

As Panathinaikos faded throughout the second half, Chelsea found more and more pockets of space, and Felix took advantage, firing home from the edge of the box via a wicked deflection to make it 3-0 to Enzo Maresca's side.

He swiftly won a penalty, forcing a handball from a cross, and Christopher Nkunku finished from 12 yards.

Panathinaikos did pull one back through ex-Manchester United star Facundo Pellistri but it was too little, too late.

