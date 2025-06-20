Chelsea player ratings vs Flamengo: Nicolas Jackson loses his head AGAIN! Striker's sending off caps dismal collapse as Brazilian side fight back to thump stuttering Blues as Robert Sanchez endures nightmare afternoon

Striker was sent off in a dire cameo appearance as the Blues threw away a 1-0 lead to lose to their South American opponents.

Nicolas Jackson saw red in a nightmare substitute appearance as Chelsea imploded in a 3-1 defeat to Flamengo in their second Club World Cup game.

It was Jackson's second red card in less than two months after he was dismissed for violent conduct in the Premier League at Newcastle, and his dismissal compounded an awful second-half display by the Blues.

South American sides have dominated both on the pitch and in the stands thus far in the Club World Cup, and that trend continued as Chelsea were left stunned by a major second-half turnaround.

Flamengo started the brighter of the two sides, but found themselves behind when Pedro Neto scored a smart solo goal on the break after 13 minutes. The Blues led at half-time after Levi Colwill headed off the line from under his own crossbar.

But everything would turn on its head after Robert Sanchez allowed the ball to bounce all the way across to the grateful Bruno Henrique at the far post on 62 minutes. Just three minutes later the turnaround was complete, as former Manchester City defender Danilo headed home from the same far post. Substitute Jackson had lost his man for Danilo's goal, and he would soon see his marching orders after just four minutes on the pitch for a reckless challenge. He could have no complaints.

Chelsea's misery was complete when Wallace Yan scored a Flamengo third with less than ten minutes of the 90 remaining, getting a second bite at the cherry after an initial shot was blocked. The second half showing by Enzo Maresca's side was simply not good enough, and the Conference League winners will be wondering just how this happened.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Lincoln Financial Field stadium in Philadelphia...