Chelsea player ratings vs Everton: Liam Rosenior, this is a crisis! Robert Sanchez and Wesley Fofana drop stinkers as Blues lose ground in Champions League race

After starting sloppily, Chelsea fell behind on 33 minutes. One straight pass in behind from James Garner found Beto peeling off the back of Wesley Fofana, and the striker managed to dink the onrushing Robert Sanchez to give Everton the lead.

With their first attack after going a goal down, the visitors nearly found themselves level. Enzo Fernandez's acrobatic half-volley on the second ball from a corner was kept out by Jordan Pickford, with the England No.1 producing one of the saves of the season.

Chelsea found chances harder to come by in the second half too, with Fernandez again testing Pickford after Everton failed to clear their lines from a set piece, before the hosts went down the other end and doubled their lead. Idrissa Gueye nipped in between Fernandez and Marc Cucurella to snatch possession away from Chelsea and sprint into space. The Senegalese midfielder then found Beto, whose powerful shot trickled through the legs of Sanchez and rolled across the line.

Rosenior threw on the fit-again Estevao Willian in search of some sort of spark, and the young Brazilian nearly scored directly from a corner soon after coming on, but his wicked delivery bounced off the crossbar.

But Chelsea's evening went from bad to worse as Everton added a third. Beto beat Fofana to a long goal kick from Pickford, with Ilimian Ndiaye racing on and cutting inside Moises Caicedo before picking out the top corner.

Chelsea were put out of their misery after five minutes of stoppage time, confirming their fourth consecutive loss across all competitions heading into the March international break.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Hill Dickinson Stadium...