Chelsea player ratings vs Brentford: Axel Disasi from zero to hero! Defender scores late equaliser after dire display as Moises Caicedo drops another stinker in battling Bees draw

Disasi made amends after a dismal first-half while Caicedo turned in another disastrous display as the Blues dropped more points in the league

Chelsea were under-par for the majority of their clash with Brentford but they somehow dug deep enough to rescue a late point, potentially alleviating some of the pressure on manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Nicolas Jackson scored the opening goal of the game, powering a header into the bottom corner from Malo Gusto's cross, having previously struggled to hit the back of the net.

In the second half, Mads Roerslev equalised just five minutes after the restart, pouncing on defensive confusion to bring the Bees level.

Yoanne Wissa somehow then gave Brentford the lead through a brilliant bicycle kick that left Petrovic rooted to the spot.

Axel Disasi, though, made up for his mistake for the opening goal by scoring a late header to bring Chelsea level.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from the Gtech Community Stadium...