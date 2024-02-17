Chelsea player ratings vs Man City: Mauricio Pochettino's Blues have a pulse! Axel Disasi and Conor Gallagher lead battling performance to earn Etihad draw

Rodri's late equaliser denied the Blues all three points at the Etihad Stadium, but their performance suggested they can compete with the very best

There have been encouraging signs for Chelsea in recent weeks, and Mauricio Pochettino saw plenty to like from his team as the battled to earn a 1-1 draw on the road at Manchester City that suggested they can compete with the Premier League's very best sides.

The Blues competed well in the first half, and Nicolas Jackson really should have opened the scoring when he ran clean through on goal, only for Ederson to save at the Senegal striker's feet. Raheem Sterling, however, made no mistake when presented with a similar chance after Jackson played him in to put Chelsea up at the break.

Sterling was denied by Ederson shortly after half-time as Chelsea pushed for a second, but they were soon forced into defensive mode as wave after wave of City attack pushed them back. Erling Haaland went close on more than one occasion, but the visitors largely held firm until Rodri fired home an equaliser with eight minutes left.

Article continues below

Pep Guardiola's side looked to force a winner, but Chelsea's defence stepped up to keep them out and maintain their decent recent run of results on the road.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from the Etihad Stadium...