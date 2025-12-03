Chelsea Leeds ratings GFXGetty/GOAL
Tom Ritchie

Chelsea player ratings vs Leeds United: Terrible Tosin Adarabioyo sums up abysmal Blues as title credentials are exposed in Elland Road embarrassment

Chelsea endured a horrible evening at Elland Road, as they fell 3-1 to Leeds United. The Blues were played off the park in the first half as Jakob Bijol's header and Ao Tanaka's long range effort gave the hosts a deserved lead at the break. While Pedro Neto pegged one back for the visitors, their misery was compounded by a calamitous Tosin Adaraboiyo mistake in the build-up to Dominic Calvert-Lewin's tap in.

The Blues were under the pump from the opening whistle at Elland Road, as Leeds threw bodies forwards on a series of set pieces. Daniel Farke's side fashioned five attempts at the Chelsea goal in the opening five minutes, and that pressure told as Bijol thundered home Anton Stach's in-swinging corner to give the Whites a well deserved early lead. 

Chelsea started to dominate possession with little tangible threat going forward, as they were unable to break down Leeds' resolute back five. Far too often the back three of Tosin, Trevoh Chalobah and Benoit Badiashile were left to aimlessly shift the ball between them, as Chelsea's midfielders either appeared unwilling or unable to get hold of the ball. 

Just as it appeared the game would meander towards the break, a sideways pass deep in his own half by Tosin left Enzo Fernandez under pressure. The Argentinian was promptly dispossesed, allowing Jayden Bogle to slide the ball into Tanaka, and the Japan midfielder unleashed a thunderbolt into the top corner of Robert Sanchez's goal from all of 25 yards.

Enzo Maresca was proactive at the half, bringing on Malo Gusto and Neto in a new-look right flank for the Blues. It proved effective, as the Portuguese powered home a Jamie Gittens cross in the 49th minute. 

Again, as it seemed Chelsea had weathered Leeds' relentless efforts, they brought more misery upon themselves. Tosin dithered on the ball in his own box, allowing Noah Okafor to charge him down, and as the ball skewed across the six-yard box, the Leeds striker slid in to challenge the sprawling Sanchez. However, he could do nothing to stop Calvert-Lewin tapping home from two yards out. 

Given the dedicated and hardy performance Chelsea offered in their top-of-the-table clash against Arsenal on Sunday, the lack of physicality and nous in this torrid display will come as a galling reminder that Maresca's side are far too flaky in defence to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title. They now sit nine points back of the Gunners in fourth. 

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Elland Road...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Robert Sanchez (5/10):

    Little he could do about either goal in the first half. Made one sharp stop from a Calvert-Lewin volley in the opening moments of the second half, was left stranded for by Tosin's mistake for the third goal, but he could have been stronger in the challenge with Nmecha. 

    Trevoh Chalobah (4/10):

    Heroic block to deny Stach in the opening moments. The cross for Bijol's opener was in his area, but the opposing centre-back had a running start on him. 

    Tosin Adarabioyo (2/10):

    Spent most of the first half shuttling the ball between his fellow defenders. Put Fernandez under pressure with an unwanted square pass back into danger ahead of Tanaka's goal, then got robbed by Nmecha for the third. A night to forget. 

    Benoit Badiashile (4/10):

    Unsure on the ball. Given a tough test by Calvert-Lewin's runs down the channels in the opening quarter. Pulled at half-time. 

    Marc Cucurella (4/10):

    Given the license to roam freely in possession, even popping up in an inside right position on a couple of occasions. Was more effective in the second half as he stuck to the left side of the pitch. 

    Midfield

    Andrey Santos (5/10):

    Looked unsure if he should drop back into his back three to pick up the ball, or offer an option in midfield. Still, he was more willing than most to try and progress the ball. 

    Enzo Fernandez (3/10):

    Caught in possession in the buildup to Tanaka's goal. His normally dependable touch let him down repeatedly in tight areas, affecting his desire to go and take control of the game. Looked rattled at times. 

    Joao Pedro (4/10):

    Largely anonymous in the first half, and sloppy on the ball when he did find pockets of space. Put Delap through on goal late in the opening period.

    Attack

    Estevao (3/10):

    Tried to be direct but did not find much joy. Ended a frustrating first half by blatantly chopping down Gudmundsson. Given the hook at the break. 

    Liam Delap (4/10):

    Did not appear to have much understanding with Pedro, until the Brazilian picked out his run on the 30-minute mark. A bystander for most of the first 45 minutes. Blazed a snapshot over the bar before departing on the hour. 

    Jamie Gittens (5/10):

    Very wasteful in the first half, losing the ball while dribbling or delivering aimless crosses. Was far more direct to set up Neto's goal, taking on his man and delivering a tantalising cross across the six-yard box. 

    Subs & Manager

    Malo Gusto (5/10):

    Brought on to provide an outlet but almost allowed a Nmecha goal straight after the break as he failed to track the forward's run. Some hairy moments on the ball, but the change in shape he brought was undoubtedly a positive for the Blues. 

    Pedro Neto (7/10):

    Instant impact as the Portuguese crashed home with more or less his first touch. 

    Cole Palmer (5/10):

    Could not wrap his foot around the ball to nab the equaliser just moments before Leeds third. Hardly the return he would have hoped for after a couple of months on the shelf. 

    Alejandro Garnacho (6/10):

    Set Palmer up on a plate after skinning his man. 

    Marc Guiu (5/10):

    Brought on for more attacking ballast in the final 15 minutes. One header skewed well over the bar. Little else to report. 

    Enzo Maresca (4/10):

    This was a performance reminiscent of Chelsea in the middle of last season; laboured in possession and lacking in industry. After such a titanic effort with 10 men against Arsenal, this was a bitterly disappointing showing from a side that looked unsure of how their manager wanted them to play. 

