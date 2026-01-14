Chelsea player ratings vs Arsenal: Robert Sanchez shockers prove costly but super-sub Alejandro Garnacho's heroics keep Blues alive in Carabao Cup semi-final

Chelsea impressed in their first game under new manager Liam Rosenior as they thumped Charlton Athletic 5-1 on Saturday, but the Blues made an awful start on Wednesday when Sanchez failed to reach Declan Rice's corner, handing White the easiest of headers to open the scoring in just the seventh minute.

The visiting Gunners applied a lot of pressure on the home goal, but the Blues did at least reach half-time only one goal down. However, another goalkeeping blunder allowed Gyokeres to tap in from close range to hand Arsenal a dominant position in the tie.

Substitute Garnacho then brought the hosts back into the contest by slotting through Kepa Arrizabalaga's legs before a fierce strike from Zubimendi restored Arsenal's two-goal lead. Garnacho then got his second of the night, though it still means Chelsea will have to overturn a deficit to reach the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stamford Bridge...