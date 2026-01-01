Chelsea met with Roberto De Zerbi before Enzo Maresca sacking - but Blues won't appoint controversial Marseille boss as new manager

Marseille are currently attempting to launch a Ligue 1 title bid, and sit third in the French top-flight, five points behind current leaders Lens. They are also four points behind Paris Saint-Germain, in second, and face Luis Enrique's side in the Trophees des Champions final this month.

He has been very open about his desire to remain at Marseille for the foreseeable future, saying: "I still see myself here in the long term. I would like to go beyond three years and be one of the most influential coaches here.

"I feel good here, even amid the criticism and the commotion. I don’t get offended – a lot of the criticism is made in bad faith. I want to stay here for a long time if everyone is happy. It’s a privilege to work here."

Speaking last month, president Pablo Longoria said: "I'm happier every day to work with Roberto De Zerbi. With someone of this extraordinary caliber – he's one of the best coaches in Europe. He's starting to speak French, which is a good sign about his adaptation and how he envisions his future.

"In the professional world, you have to see if everyone's expectations are aligned. You also have to align yourself with De Zerbi's ambition."

He has also garnered controversy for his vocal support of Mason Greenwood, as well as his penchant for temper tantrums.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!