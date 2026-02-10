Getty Images Sport
Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior laughs off first-touch fail against Arsenal
A viral moment at the Emirates
Rosenior has enjoyed a statistically impressive start since succeeding Enzo Maresca, yet the narrative surrounding his tenure remains dominated by his personality and a recent high-profile blunder. During the Blues’ recent defeat at the Emirates, the head coach miscontrolled a ball in the technical area, an incident that was immediately clipped and shared by thousands of rival fans. It served as a lightning rod for critics who have already spent weeks scrutinising his articulate speaking style and coaching background.
The ridicule has been intense, with the former Strasbourg manager being compared to David Brent and nicknamed "LinkedIn Liam". Despite the noise, Rosenior’s record on the pitch remains difficult to argue with; he has secured seven wins from his opening nine matches and successfully guided the club into the Champions League last 16. However, as the 41-year-old prepares for a vital home fixture against Leeds, the focus remains split between his tactical success and his viral reputation.
- Getty Images Sport
Addressing the 'LinkedIn Liam' and David Brent jibes
Rosenior addressed the online abuse in full at a press conference. Rather than shying away from the criticism, he tackled the David Brent comparisons and the reaction to his Arsenal touch head-on, while acknowledging the impact on his family.
"The reason I know this is because I've got teenage children. They're on social media. It affects them. It affects my parents, it affects my family. But I knew walking into this job it was going to happen. It's normal. When you're prepared for it, it makes you smile. I'm a confident person. And if you're affected by things like that you shouldn't be in this job. There's no way you can do this job if you're affected negatively by it. I quite enjoy it, to be honest. I didn't help myself with my first touch at Arsenal. But that comes with the territory. I'm enjoying the job. And I know in time people will start judging me on what they see on the pitch, which is the most important thing."
When asked why he expected such a backlash, Rosenior attributed it to his unconventional path to the Stamford Bridge hot seat. "Maybe my background and my coaching and being at a club the size of this is different. It's different. I'm not a massive name. I'm from a different type of club and have a different type of character."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
A young English manager under the microscope
The scrutiny faced by Rosenior has raised questions about the culture surrounding young English coaches in top-tier roles. Despite his obvious promise, his tendency to articulate himself in a certain way has led to accusations of being "over the top". Rosenior, however, remains unphased by these judgements, insisting that he will not change his personality to suit a certain managerial archetype.
The coach admitted that people often form opinions before meeting him, but he remains comfortable in his own skin. “I don’t know if you’re trying to lead me to say anything,” he said. “It doesn’t affect me. I’ve been prepared to do this job for years, for decades, and I knew what would come with it. And it actually doesn’t affect me at all, because I know the focus is doing the job and enjoying it.
“I love this job. I’m enjoying it. I’m not afraid to be myself. If I wear glasses, if I sound a little bit over the top when I speak, or articulate myself in a certain way, or I don’t look like a manager, it doesn’t bother me at all.”
- Getty Images Sport
Chelsea gear up for Leeds clash
As Chelsea prepare to host Leeds on Tuesday night, Rosenior is focused on returning to winning ways after the setback against Arsenal. The squad has been buoyed by the news that Andrey Santos is available for selection after shaking off an ankle injury sustained during the 3-1 win over Wolves at the weekend. His presence in midfield will be vital as Chelsea look to dominate possession and regain their momentum.
However, the availability of captain Reece James remains a major concern. The defender has missed the last few fixtures with a minor knock and was feeling unwell as recently as Monday, leaving Rosenior to sweat on his fitness until the final moment. With a Champions League run and a top-four race to manage, the Blues boss will be hoping for a professional performance that moves the conversation away from social media memes and back to the hunt for silverware.
Advertisement