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Moataz Elgammal

Chelsea line up massive bid for Alex Scott as Enzo Fernandez eyes late Manchester City transfer

Transfers
A. Scott
E. Fernandez
AFC Bournemouth
Chelsea
Manchester City

Chelsea are reportedly preparing a blockbuster bid for Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott as they brace for the departure of Enzo Fernandez. Manchester City are pushing hard to secure the signature of the Argentina international before the transfer window closes, forcing the Blues to identify a premium replacement to ensure they are not left short in midfield.

  • Manchester City push for late transfer

    According to The Independent, Chelsea are planning a fresh approach for Scott after having three previous bids rejected by Bournemouth. Manchester City missed a deadline to sign Fernandez for £120 million two weeks ago, but Enzo Maresca remains determined to reunite with his former player at the Etihad Stadium.

    City have lost Rodri to Barcelona and are determined to reinforce their squad, with reports suggesting they are ready to submit a formal offer for Fernandez in the coming days. Chelsea are well aware of this mounting interest and have subsequently accelerated their pursuit of Scott to fill the potential void.

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    Bournemouth demand huge fee for midfielder

    Bournemouth have maintained a strict not-for-sale stance regarding Scott this summer, rejecting offers from Chelsea that reportedly reached up to £68m. However, The Independent claims that an improved proposal in the region of £80m to £90m could force Bournemouth to change their position before the market closes next Tuesday.

    The Blues would need to reinvest the funds generated from selling Fernandez to meet that asking price. Fernandez was heavily booed by sections of the crowd during a win over Fulham on Monday night, highlighting the growing tension surrounding his uncertain situation in London.

  • Alonso demands clarity over future

    Xabi Alonso has openly addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding Fernandez, making it clear that he expects the situation to be resolved swiftly. Following the match against Fulham, Alonso admitted that a departure remains a distinct possibility.

    Speaking to BBC's Match of the Day, Alonso stated: "In football, I am not surprised by anything. We will see. My wish is that we know what will happen for the future but we will see this week." The manager has remained guarded, but his desire for an immediate resolution underlines the urgency at Stamford Bridge.

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    What happens next?

    Manchester City are expected to test the resolve of Chelsea with a substantial official bid for Fernandez this week. If the reigning champions meet the valuation set by the Blues, it will trigger an immediate domino effect, forcing Chelsea to accelerate their pursuit of Scott before the deadline.