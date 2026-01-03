Chelsea 'intensify' talks over naming Liam Rosenior as Enzo Maresca's replacement as timeline for Strasbourg boss' appointment emerges

Former Derby County boss Rosenior may have opened the door to a Chelsea switch after admitting there are no guarantees he will remain at Strasbourg for the rest of the season. According to The Guardian, the biggest obstacle to this move is that BlueCo is keen to be sensitive to the needs of both clubs, therefore, a quality replacement for Rosenior must be lined up before he leaves for Chelsea. Amid this, the former Brighton defender acknowledged that things can change quickly in the life of a manager.

He told reporters: "There are no guarantees in life. What I do know is that I put everything into this job. I’ve created some unbelievable connections with the people at this club. We’ve created some really great memories. You can’t guarantee anything in life. In terms of interest for other clubs, I’ve had a lot of interest. A lot of approaches that I’ve always been open with the club about. Some have come out and some haven’t. My focus is always on the job that I do. But to say I’m definitely going to be somewhere or definitely going to do something, I don’t think that’s right."

On BlueCo, he added: "They have been so supportive of me in this job. They want this club to do so well, as they also want Chelsea to do well as well."